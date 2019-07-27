Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Keywise Capital Management LTD Lowered Holding as Share Value Rose; Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Stock Value Rose While Atika Capital Management Boosted Holding

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.36M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 532,300 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 27.28% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa®, First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES PTLA.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 05/03/2018 Portola Pharmaceuticals to Host Webcast Event and Conference Call at ACC.18 to Discuss Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Highligh; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO INTENDS TO APPEAL OPINION AND SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION BY CHMP; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.28; 12/03/2018 – $PTLA ANNEXA-4 interim data out #ACC18; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $84.2M; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel recommends against Portola’s clot prevention drug

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 11,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,500 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund reported 329,615 shares. Cadian Cap Management Lp stated it has 3.97 million shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 231 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce Ny reported 15,887 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability has 20,700 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt LP reported 1.56 million shares stake. Swiss Bank accumulated 115,057 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Rothschild Invest Corporation Il owns 17,010 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank accumulated 0% or 86 shares. Retail Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 599,718 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Tower Research Capital Ltd Co (Trc) owns 449 shares. Reliance Company Of Delaware has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA).

