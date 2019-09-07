Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Position as Market Value Declined; Kb Financial Group (KB) Shareholder Mittleman Brothers Cut Its Position

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 4.31 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 21,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 215,075 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, down from 236,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 109,710 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54M and $147.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

