Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Declined; First Quadrant LP Holds Stake in Nrg Energy (NRG)

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 73.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 56,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 133,326 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, up from 76,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 281,027 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 2.41 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B

