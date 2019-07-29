Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Boys Arnold & Co Has Lifted Stake by $21.13 Million

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 447.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 111,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in “near future”; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said at the Times’ Global Business Summit; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 hospitals and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 23/04/2018 – EU: Concerned Apple May Access Sensitive Data About Customers of Music-Streaming Rivals; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.40 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8,337 shares to 36,549 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,243 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 16,840 shares. Markel Corp has 270,735 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9.94 million shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). One Management Llc invested in 35,586 shares. 63,782 were accumulated by Barr E S Communication. Trb Advsrs Lp has 17.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 306,000 shares. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Lp holds 7,132 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corp holds 54,246 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10.01 million shares. The California-based Reilly Fin Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Guardian Life Company Of America has 0.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 2.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.87M shares. Loews has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,300 shares.

