Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $940,000; Holder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Raised General American Investors (GAM) Position

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 1.78M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 21,299 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is General American Investors, Inc. (GAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 13,098 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 560,862 shares. Round Table Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Cornerstone Advsrs, a Alabama-based fund reported 51,235 shares. Cannell Peter B stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Saba Capital Mgmt LP holds 0.65% or 445,534 shares in its portfolio. 7,621 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. 728 were reported by Hanson Mcclain Inc. First Tru LP accumulated 0% or 69,810 shares. Cwm Lc invested in 4,689 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 32,313 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Company reported 0.01% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co holds 0% or 7,655 shares. Shaker Lc holds 1.37% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) or 81,392 shares.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Semiconductor Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Stocks With High Business Predictability Ratings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.