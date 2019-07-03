Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Keywise Capital Management LTD Cut Holding by $940,000; Intrepid Capital Management Has Lifted Its Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) Position by $514,598 as Stock Price Declined

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 8,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 86,907 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 78,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 17,244 shares traded. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) has declined 3.00% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CTO News: 13/04/2018 – ISS Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the Company’s Director Nominees; 17/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka 1Q EPS $1.96; 25/04/2018 – CTO: PRELIM PROXY VOTE SHOWS ALL 7 DIRECTORS REELECTED; 13/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND CO – ISS RECOMMENDS CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” ALL SEVEN OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 26/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 Per Share; 16/04/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the; 16/04/2018 – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS CTO HLDRS VOTE FOR DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 16/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” ALL SEVEN OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 17/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $34.86 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF $1.88 PER SHARE, OR ABOUT 6% VS YEAR-END 2017; 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Hldrs

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 4.42 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes

More notable recent Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. Reports Earnings of $6.76 Per Share for 2018 and $2.17 Per Share for the Fourth Quarter of 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Consolidated Tomoka Appoints George R. Brokaw and R. Blakeslee Gable to Its Board of Directors and Announces Retirement of Two Directors in April 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 18, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “eMagin Receives Defense Manufacturing Technology Achievement Award – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Tomoka Completes Sale of Approximately 30 Acres for $3.2 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Preliminary Results Indicate Shareholders Elect All Seven Consolidated Tomoka Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: April 25, 2018.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del Com (NYSE:TDC) by 93,675 shares to 110,854 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (NASDAQ:HALL) by 290,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 685,575 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX).