Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Indus Capital Partners Boosted Its Stake; Weitz Investment Management Lowered Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR) as Share Value Declined

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc analyzed 67,700 shares as the company's stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.89 million, down from 342,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $23.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.53. About 3.98M shares traded or 85.77% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 182.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 107,600 shares as the company's stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 166,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 59,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 5.38 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "StockBeat – Semis Swoon as Huawei Gets Caught Up in US-China Crossfire Again – Yahoo Finance" on August 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "GlobalFoundries sues its largest competitor for patent infringement – Albany Business Review" published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year's $1.18 per share. DLTR's profit will be $258.70M for 22.87 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "Best Buy, Campbell Soup, Costco, Dell, Dollar Tree and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St." on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Check Out Dollar Tree's (DLTR) Probability to Beat Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq" published on February 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq" on August 29, 2019.