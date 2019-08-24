Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Harris Associates LP Has Raised Stake; As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Rose, Shareholder Lafleur & Godfrey Lowered Its Holding

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 7,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 170,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.18 million, down from 177,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 07/05/2018 – AVMA and Merck Animal Health reveal recipients of 3 prestigious veterinary awards in celebration of National Pet Week, May 6-12; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck to Stop Study Based on Results and Recommendation of eDMC; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 018741 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s lung cancer drugs show promise in early-stage trials; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 20,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 2.95 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.79 million, up from 2.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 7.33 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.11M shares to 270,442 shares, valued at $25.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 752,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61.66M shares, and cut its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO).

