Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Glovista Investments Trimmed Stake; Hyatt Hotels (H) Stock Value Rose While 1922 Investment Company Has Trimmed by $1.98 Million Its Position

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 164,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,675 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 192,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $43. About 4.76 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC

1922 Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1922 Investment Company Llc sold 27,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,014 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 39,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1922 Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.96. About 354,465 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has declined 4.58% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.01% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 25/05/2018 – First Hotel within the Unbound Collection by Hyatt to Open in China; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt to open first Grand Hyatt in Greece in third quarter; 07/05/2018 – HYATT HOTELS SAYS AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE FOR REPURCHASE TRANSACTION WAS $165.3 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels Announces Nish Palas Istanbul Hotel Officially Opens; 27/03/2018 – Playa Hotels & Resorts Announces Date of Its 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 22/03/2018 – Easter at Grand Hyatt Mumbai; 02/04/2018 – New Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City to Join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 78,971 shares to 91,364 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EZA) by 82,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “A Steady Emerging Market Investors Aren’t Impressed With – ETF Trends” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials: Buying Some Japanese Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s (NYSE:H) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hyatt Announces the Opening of Hyatt Regency Chantilly – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Hyatt Centric Brand Debuts in Mexico With the Opening of Hyatt Centric Campestre Leon – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hyatt Expands Into the Heart of the Colorado Rockies With New Grand Hyatt Hotel in Vail, Colo. – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.