Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Glovista Investments Lowered Its Position by $6.58 Million; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Value Rose While Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $1.43 Million

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $127. About 1.79 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 164,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 27,675 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 192,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 4.66 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,010 shares to 210,090 shares, valued at $33.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,041 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Morningstar Div L (FDL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mgmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 25,593 shares. 6,520 were reported by Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd. Tompkins Financial accumulated 2,854 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors reported 10,762 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Farmers National Bank & Trust holds 8,519 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors holds 59 shares. 22 were reported by Kwmg Lc. Argyle Management Incorporated invested in 14,816 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management owns 1.51M shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt Co has 58,232 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.35% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc reported 3,138 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.3% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). First Utd Commercial Bank reported 9,678 shares.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 11.22 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY) by 173,975 shares to 214,143 shares, valued at $13.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 195,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

