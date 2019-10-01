Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Upped Position; King Luther Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) as Share Value Rose

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 53,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 million, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 11.49 million shares traded or 80.31% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 31.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 16,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 70,755 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, up from 53,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 311,645 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 04/05/2018 – The Columbus Organization Completes Acquisition of Cornerstone Case Management; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC – ADDITION OF ELISA STEELE AS COMPANY’S FIRST INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration; 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair; 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions; 30/04/2018 – Cornerstone announces 36m at 0.9g/t gold and 0.4% copper from initial trenching at Limon Prospect, Bramaderos Gold-Copper Proje; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.: The Storm Is Finally Over – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sarah Ketterer’s Favorite Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “If You Like Alibaba Stock, these 3 ETFs Make Perfect Sense – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cornerstone approves $150M buyback – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cornerstone Awarded Best Corporate Extended Enterprise Learning System by Talented Learning – Business Wire” published on February 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aragon Research Positions Cornerstone in the â€œLeaderâ€ Section of the 2019 Globe for Corporate Learning – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,611 shares to 116,718 shares, valued at $19.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 24,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.90M shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CSOD shares while 55 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 51.24 million shares or 2.73% more from 49.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock reported 4.33 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 76,957 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2,230 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dupont has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 21,094 shares. Art Lc stated it has 6,029 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 3,292 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 74,950 shares. Bernzott Capital Advsrs stated it has 398,576 shares or 2.78% of all its holdings. Texas-based King Luther Capital Management has invested 0.03% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Quantitative Mngmt Llc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Sheffield Asset Ltd Company holds 11.8% or 108,170 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 7,076 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 0.02% stake. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).