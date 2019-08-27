Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Evergreen Capital Management Cut Holding; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Upped Cvs Health Com (CVS) Position by $465,870

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 77.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 48,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 13,810 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, down from 61,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.35. About 2.37M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation Com (CVS) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 8,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 56,699 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 47,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $59.39. About 3.15M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. On Friday, March 1 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And reported 5,222 shares stake. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 3,982 shares. Veritas Inv Ltd Liability Partnership has 819,819 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 240,922 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Miles Capital invested in 0.35% or 7,519 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 11,900 shares. 74,331 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd. Minnesota-based Jnba Financial Advsr has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Curbstone Financial Mngmt owns 24,840 shares. Btr Management reported 1.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bbr Prtn Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,759 shares. Sei Invests Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 850,377 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 0.06% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) owns 2,500 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 12.21M shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Rock-Solid Reasons Why CVS Health Is the Best Pharmacy Stock on the Market – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GuruFocus.com” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “CVS reports earnings Wednesday. Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 06, 2019.