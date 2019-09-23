Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Dalton Investments Cut Stake by $1.01 Million as Stock Price Declined; Ringcentral (Call) (RNG) Holder Citadel Advisors Trimmed Stake

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (Call) (RNG) by 33.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 36,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18M, down from 54,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 126,896 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 21.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 25,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 93,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.65 million, down from 118,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 2.31M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11 are owned by Glenmede Tru Co Na. Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 11,748 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability owns 2,337 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.02% stake. Parametric Lc owns 135,938 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eam Investors Ltd Company reported 0.25% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Financial holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 713,716 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 1,816 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ratan Capital Limited Partnership holds 34,273 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Trust Lp has 0.1% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 438,739 shares. Redwood invested in 2,410 shares. Bamco New York accumulated 103,302 shares. Raymond James Associate has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) by 3.06 million shares to 5.91 million shares, valued at $62.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 164,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (Call) (NYSE:ARE).

