Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Cantillon Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Declined; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Valuation Rose While Sirios Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $103.34 Million

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 66,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 3.91 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $153.05M, down from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 7.20 million shares traded or 12.70% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 83.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 410,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 79,162 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.95M, down from 489,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.82 million shares traded or 79.38% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Community Clinics Receive Grant for Point-of-Care Diagnostics – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 8,508 shares to 296,720 shares, valued at $40.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 47,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dodge & Cox invested in 0% or 5,660 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 509 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd accumulated 383,989 shares or 0.68% of the stock. A D Beadell Investment Counsel Inc reported 2.58% stake. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Company owns 3,630 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.02% or 26,862 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 7,290 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 20,251 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7 shares. Needham Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 20,000 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 18,378 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Inc has 0.22% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Jaffetilchin Inv Limited Liability Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank stated it has 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Csat Advisory LP holds 564 shares.