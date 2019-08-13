Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Share Value Declined While Buckingham Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $678,800; Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Shareholder Oakmont Partners Decreased Position by $371,781 as Market Value Were Volatile

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 19,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 35,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 3.37M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 51,079 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 29,890 shares to 108,859 shares, valued at $16.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,300 were accumulated by Oppenheimer. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 181,234 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 5,796 shares. Carroll Assoc reported 0% stake. The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Us National Bank De invested in 0% or 4,545 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Parametric Lc holds 0.01% or 526,228 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services owns 2,702 shares. Lincoln Natl owns 0.05% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 107,999 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Karpus Management reported 0.03% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Fmr Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 195,548 were reported by Cap Invest Limited Liability. Stifel Finance invested in 0% or 46,593 shares.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $111.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 64,889 shares to 404,903 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 3,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).