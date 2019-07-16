Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Share Price Rose While Keywise Capital Management LTD Cut Position by $940,000; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Fosun International LTD Decreased Its Holding by $401,688

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 6.48M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 63.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd analyzed 9,564 shares as the company's stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,477 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 15,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.74 billion market cap company. It closed at $44.43 lastly. It is up 20.50% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 129,000 shares to 413,154 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 39,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05B for 9.10 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.



Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Mngmt accumulated 0.43% or 25,237 shares. 315,285 were accumulated by Bb&T Corp. Natixis invested 0.44% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Norris Perne & French Llp Mi holds 0.03% or 6,128 shares in its portfolio. Stanley holds 0.06% or 6,087 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mngmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cibc World Markets Corporation invested in 313,385 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Cibc Ww Inc has 0.05% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 257,275 shares. Economic Planning Gp Adv, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,848 shares. Bessemer Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.28% or 19,250 shares. Brown Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 7,734 shares. The Texas-based Hourglass Cap Lc has invested 2.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). E&G LP reported 9,900 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 1.71M shares. Lpl Ltd Com holds 175,223 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.08 billion for 25.47 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.