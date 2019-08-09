Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Share Price Declined While First Eagle Investment Management Increased by $14.24 Million Its Position; Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Shareholder Lyrical Asset Management LP Increased Its Position by $21.15 Million as Shares Declined

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 356,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 9.78 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400.67M, up from 9.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.9. About 7.70 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 165,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 2.49M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319.19M, up from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $134.94. About 1.05M shares traded or 14.66% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 4,262 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 1.15M shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability owns 2,422 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.22% or 169,827 shares. California-based Hennessy Advsrs has invested 0.12% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Adage Group Lc accumulated 291,168 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Lc has 0.03% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 6,200 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 2.67% or 147,291 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.02% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Cipher Limited Partnership invested in 3,450 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 7,200 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 4,383 are owned by Appleton Ptnrs Ma. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.59% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct invested in 2,855 shares.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 53,388 shares to 11.83 million shares, valued at $569.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 10,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

