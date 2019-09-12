Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position Maintained by Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc; Mastercard Cl (MA) Stock Price Rose While Snyder Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 398.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 169,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 211,703 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29M, up from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 3.99M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. Cl (MA) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 3,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14,183 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75 million, down from 17,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $269.95. About 6.28M shares traded or 85.43% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mgmt Assocs Ny invested in 3,750 shares or 1.61% of the stock. The California-based Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has invested 1.49% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tiger Global Management Ltd Co has 0.79% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lincoln Capital Limited Co reported 71,064 shares or 8.43% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & owns 166,266 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Calamos Ltd Liability reported 362,120 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% or 239,508 shares. Allen Operations Ltd Company holds 6.63% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 64,056 shares. Melvin Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 3.44% or 1.27M shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Co has 0.36% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 15,144 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited invested 1.54% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bright Rock Management Ltd Liability has 22,000 shares. 28,252 are owned by Cypress Asset Management Incorporated Tx. Moreover, Guardian Capital Limited Partnership has 0.63% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.41 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 21,360 shares to 130,126 shares, valued at $17.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hostess Brands Inc. by 43,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mastercard Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. PayPal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On CBS, Mastercard And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.