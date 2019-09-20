Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position Has Lifted by Greystone Managed Investments Inc; As Zendesk (ZEN) Share Value Declined, Cypress Funds Boosted by $8.01 Million Its Position

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 345,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.72 million, up from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $77.36. About 1.03 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 65,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 947,108 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.10M, up from 881,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 6.38 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 47,945 shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $46.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,155 shares, and cut its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM).

