Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Value Rose While Keywise Capital Management LTD Decreased Its Holding; Barr E S & Co Decreased Stake in Gamco Invs (GBL) as Shares Declined

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.73. About 4.30M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Gamco Invs Inc (GBL) by 44.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 202,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 256,564 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, down from 458,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Gamco Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.31. About 12,027 shares traded. GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) has declined 25.90% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBL News: 30/05/2018 – Howard Ward Joins Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Portfolio Management Team; 05/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 6.32% STAKE IN KEY TECHNOLOGY INC; 19/04/2018 – GAMCO Urges E.W. Scripps Shareholders to Elect Its Board Nominees; 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote Against GAMCO Nominees; 05/04/2018 – CINCINNATI BELL HOLDER GAMCO SUPPORTING THREE BOARD CANDIDATES; 03/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 8.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO 1Q ADJ. EPS 97C; 11/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 24.39% STAKE IN INTERNAP CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO Investors 1Q Rev $87.5M; 14/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 12.68% STAKE IN NOBILITY HOMES INC

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.08 billion for 25.45 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.05, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold GBL shares while 14 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.45 million shares or 5.28% less from 6.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 16,850 shares. Gamco Et Al accumulated 0% or 16,503 shares. State Street accumulated 140,587 shares. Greenwich Wealth owns 160,093 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). 78 were reported by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 4,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.01% or 26,811 shares. Mcf Ltd Llc accumulated 1,000 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 9,638 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cooperman Leon G has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).