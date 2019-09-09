Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Value Declined While Buckingham Asset Management Decreased by $678,800 Its Holding; Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Shareholder Baskin Financial Services Trimmed Its Stake by $449,064 as Market Valuation Rose

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 7,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 320,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, down from 327,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.37. About 660,903 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Live Nation – LYV; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Christina Aguilera Announces First Tour In Over A Decade Will Travel Across North America This Fall; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Loss $33.9M; 24/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 17/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Live Nation to help develop Lincoln Yards entertainment district on North Side; 29/05/2018 – Florence + The Machine Confirm North American Leg Of Global Tour; 24/04/2018 – Seattle Seahawks Extend Official Partnership With Ticketmaster

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 19,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 35,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 4.33 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 8,283 shares to 49,708 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Inv Partners Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 3,950 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Guggenheim Cap reported 137,136 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 13,116 shares. Metropolitan Life Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Cwm Ltd holds 0% or 622 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 15,336 shares. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Ltd holds 343,552 shares or 3.15% of its portfolio. Comerica State Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 65,665 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 28 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 23,729 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 207 shares. 75,685 were accumulated by Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.