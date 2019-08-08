Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Valuation Declined While Cabot Wealth Management Upped Holding by $401,360; As Tjx Companies (TJX) Stock Rose, Wallington Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $365,170

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 262,424 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96 million, up from 255,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.53. About 4.80 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 10,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 144,615 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 134,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.9. About 7.08M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Canandaigua State Bank Com has 0.44% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 42,924 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Llc owns 0.12% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 19,370 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Company New York has 174,856 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.1% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Voya Mgmt Lc has 0.06% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 511,408 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited invested in 0.18% or 519,084 shares. 38,285 are held by Personal Capital Advsr. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.25% stake. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.72% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Appleton Prtnrs Ma reported 135,433 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division invested in 0.61% or 84,038 shares. South Carolina-based South State has invested 1.57% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Farmers National Bank holds 0.69% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 23,673 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Com has 1,326 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.