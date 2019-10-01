Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Old National Bancorp Has Decreased Its Position by $384,657 as Stock Value Declined; As Cognex (CGNX) Share Price Declined, Joho Capital Trimmed Its Position

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 45.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 9,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 11,707 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $459,000, down from 21,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 4.22 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN)

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 33.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 646,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.70M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.14. About 109,485 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4,969 shares to 7,054 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 09, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on January 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Tech Leader Is Hiking Its Dividend 25% — With Even More to Come in 2020 – Motley Fool” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold CGNX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 148.34 million shares or 3.58% less from 153.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Moreover, Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Llp has 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Etrade Cap Ltd Company invested in 5,040 shares. The Ohio-based Bahl & Gaynor Inc has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Blair William And Il owns 27,285 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.04% or 25,900 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 0.07% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 124,370 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 43,241 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 301,918 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 0% or 33,000 shares. 7,085 are owned by Blue Finance Cap. Smithfield Co invested in 0% or 300 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% or 9,464 shares in its portfolio. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 6,073 shares. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi invested in 1.07% or 176,380 shares.