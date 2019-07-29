Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Matthews International Capital Management Decreased Stake by $1.02 Million as Shares Rose; Bokf Has Trimmed Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Valuation Rose

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 25,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.57 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.37M, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.40M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec

Bokf decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 2,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 334,061 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.70 million, down from 336,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.89 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 174,200 shares to 468,600 shares, valued at $17.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 118,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36M shares, and has risen its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS).

