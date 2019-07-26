Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Lowered Stake; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Value Rose, Addenda Capital Has Lifted Stake by $468,944

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 54.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 6.88 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.76 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235.81 million, down from 12.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 4.19 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 8,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,182 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10 million, up from 143,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 2.45 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6,627 shares to 22,061 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 33,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,800 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.