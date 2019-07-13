Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Position by $940,000 as Market Value Rose; Ecolab (ECL) Stock Price Rose While Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Trimmed Stake

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381.86 million, down from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.8. About 774,979 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 4.64 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 09, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Take a Shot at Nvidia Stock Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Intel – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials: Buying Some Japanese Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.09 billion for 25.14 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 100,000 shares to 2.63M shares, valued at $336.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co Del (NYSE:WFC) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.59M shares, and has risen its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Wealth Mgmt owns 4,301 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Co has 13,567 shares. Cantillon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 4.36% or 2.32M shares. Raymond James Fin Serv Advisors has 0.05% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 62,994 shares. 783,254 are owned by Ameriprise Financial. Hills Savings Bank And Tru invested in 2,778 shares. Segment Wealth Management Lc accumulated 1,495 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Management stated it has 76 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 96,532 shares in its portfolio. 35,212 are held by Agf Invs. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Co has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 2,559 shares. 271,940 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Vontobel Asset Mgmt stated it has 168,337 shares.