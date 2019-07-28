Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cedar Rock Capital LTD Has Lifted Stake

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 88,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.97 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741.41M, up from 9.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.04B market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85 million shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 21/05/2018 – The Seattle Times: Weeks after two black men were arrested at a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, the Seattle-based company; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks in coffee tie-up; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap-here are 4 other companies that have too; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks Creates Policy on Nonpaying Guests; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: `NO ONE BELIEVES’ CITY CAN MAKE HOUSING AFFORDABLE; 18/04/2018 – May 29 will mark the second time that Starbucks has closed its stores for an afternoon

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.36M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Counselors Inc accumulated 114,479 shares. Parsec Financial Incorporated reported 215,805 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Aspen Mgmt Inc invested in 0.46% or 8,811 shares. Hengehold Management Ltd Company accumulated 8,566 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd accumulated 7.92M shares or 0.34% of the stock. Cls Investments Ltd Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 2,298 shares. Estabrook Management holds 0% or 370 shares in its portfolio. South State Corp accumulated 4,705 shares. Hilltop Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 8,111 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 112,013 shares. Mirador Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 8,789 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 39,427 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 29,234 shares. Tiemann Investment Limited Liability has invested 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

