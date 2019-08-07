Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake; Thomas Story & Son Continues to Hold Position in Apple (AAPL)

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.36B market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.26. About 8.24 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 314.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 17,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,410 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 5,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22M shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 24/05/2018 – APPLE HAD SOUGHT $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG IN DAMAGES RETRIAL IN LONG-RUNNING PATENT DISPUTE; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 09/04/2018 – Apple Announces Red Iphone 8 And 8 Plus Models; Phones Begin Shipping Friday — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower; 06/04/2018 – Technology HOLD Apple (AAPL) L) […]; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Merriman Wealth Ltd Llc has 1.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 32,892 shares. United American (D B A Uas Asset Management), New York-based fund reported 121,490 shares. Barr E S & Communications, Kentucky-based fund reported 63,782 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,800 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 94,963 shares. Mairs & Power holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 33,151 shares. The New York-based Bristol John W & Ny has invested 2.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated holds 2.32% or 37,566 shares. California-based Rice Hall James & Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ulysses Limited Liability Company owns 7,500 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Private Wealth has invested 5.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 3,908 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 20,273 shares. 6.41 million are held by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Basswood Cap Management Llc accumulated 15,296 shares.

