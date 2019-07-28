Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake; Spark Investment Management Holds Stake in Model N (MODN)

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.40M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 461.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 101,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 123,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $709.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $21.84. About 256,135 shares traded or 32.40% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 10.70% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – JASON BLESSING SUCCEEDS ZACK RINAT AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Rev $39M-$39.5M; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Adj EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – Model N Appoints Jason Blessing As Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Model N Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 15/03/2018 MODEL N INC MODN.N : DOUGHERTY & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 142,400 shares to 118,900 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 147,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,200 shares, and cut its stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold MODN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0.01% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Fmr Limited Liability reported 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Rbf Cap Lc holds 0.03% or 15,287 shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) or 189,156 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 19,330 shares. First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2.18 million shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd accumulated 11,656 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Granite Inv Prtn Limited Co has invested 0.11% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,267 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Secor Advisors LP has invested 0.2% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Charles Schwab Investment holds 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 133,551 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $250,555 activity.

