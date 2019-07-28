Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding; Estee Lauder Cl A Ord (EL) Holder Everence Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $352,770 as Market Value Rose

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cl A Ord (EL) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 2,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,452 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 4,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cl A Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 683,757 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.36M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AVP, TSS, EE, BKS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Ord (NYSE:PG) by 13,837 shares to 59,943 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Selective Insurance Group Ord (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 8,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Ord (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 95.44 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. Polcer Gregory had sold 46,233 shares worth $7.04M on Tuesday, February 5. On Monday, February 25 LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 422,056 shares. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $5.84M worth of stock. 11,179 shares were sold by Demsey John, worth $1.52M on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 29,366 shares valued at $4.36 million was made by Hertzmark Hudis Jane on Wednesday, February 6. 8,187 shares were sold by PARSONS RICHARD D, worth $1.26 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability (Wy) reported 5 shares stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt invested in 534,716 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Rampart Investment Communications Limited Liability Corporation owns 35,570 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 182,802 shares in its portfolio. Hills Retail Bank Tru invested in 0.33% or 7,370 shares. The New York-based Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd has invested 0.95% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd stated it has 1.63% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 4,068 are held by Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 1,362 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 2,725 shares. M&T Bankshares holds 85,916 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial accumulated 908,980 shares. Ci Investments accumulated 224,554 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Vision Capital Inc has 37,744 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc reported 219 shares or 0% of all its holdings.