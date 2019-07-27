Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Cut Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Capital International LTD Has Upped by $312,507 Its Position

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 2,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,422 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, up from 114,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.36M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 09, 2018, also Etftrends.com with their article: “A Steady Emerging Market Investors Aren’t Impressed With – ETF Trends” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 27, 2019.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24,200 shares to 3,661 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE) by 52,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,105 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Gru accumulated 124,021 shares. 209,650 are held by Neville Rodie & Shaw. Stanley has 0.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bar Harbor Ser owns 138,723 shares. Vista Prtn holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,802 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 10,800 shares. 1.66 million were accumulated by Causeway Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Company holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 168,362 shares. Advisory Alpha holds 0% or 6,909 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associates accumulated 3,788 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Hodges Capital Mgmt holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 48,473 shares. 53,736 were reported by Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Com. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 5.16 million shares. Stearns Financial Svcs Grp accumulated 53,085 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt invested 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : C, TEVA, MSFT, GE, BAC, CPE, NOK, SYMC, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, CRZO – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stop Dumping Facebook Stock â€¦ Thereâ€™s Much More to It Than the FTC Fine – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Intel Stock About to Get Burned by Microsoft? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This Is Why Amazon Stock a Must-Buy Amid the Nasdaq Rally – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.