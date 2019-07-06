Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake; Citigroup Lifted Its Position in Transdigm Group (TDG) as Stock Value Rose

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 1690.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 32,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,021 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.45 million, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $497.08. About 135,069 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 09/03/2018 – TransDigm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 16,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 272,458 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16 million, down from 289,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.93. About 3.11M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Nautilus Falls On Downbeat Q1 Results; Cohu Shares Surge – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TransDigm: Going To Fly Higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Feb 08, 2019 – Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) CEO W Nicholas Howley Sold $7.2 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Aerospace and defense stocks, even Boeing, are easily outpacing the broader market this year – MarketWatch” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $10.97 million activity. Wynne Sarah sold $1.26M worth of stock or 3,000 shares. Henderson Robert S also sold $8.55M worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership stated it has 1,248 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Df Dent And Communication reported 269,027 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% or 6,100 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 814 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corp reported 295,226 shares. Tcw Gp has 0.11% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Cwm Ltd holds 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 40 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 92 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 439 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 41,205 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc accumulated 5,687 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Weitz Invest Mngmt owns 84,545 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. Aravt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10.64% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 148,000 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IGV) by 256,105 shares to 100 shares, valued at $21,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (TNA) by 30,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,320 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (Call) (BRKB).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 09, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on January 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Pulled Back From $34 In The Past Week – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Bull Weighs Impact Of Taiwan Semiconductor Guidance Cut, Battery Replacement – Benzinga” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.15B for 24.35 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 2,781 shares to 214,488 shares, valued at $24.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 50,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).