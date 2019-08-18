Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Indus Capital Partners Has Upped Position; As Watsco (WSO) Valuation Rose, Southernsun Asset Management Has Increased by $4.80 Million Its Holding

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 182.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 166,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 59,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 4.66 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 130.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 33,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 59,229 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48M, up from 25,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $159.48. About 480,887 shares traded or 108.21% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Watsco to Host 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Call July 18, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Watsco Gained 10.7% in April – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Watsco Tries to Beat the Weather – Motley Fool” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Watsco Reports Record Second Quarter Results NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco (WSO) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “CLSA Upgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (2330:TT) (TSM) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “A Steady Emerging Market Investors Aren’t Impressed With – ETF Trends” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chip analyst warns of Taiwan threat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.