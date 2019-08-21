Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Glovista Investments Has Decreased Position as Market Value Declined; Symphony Asset Management Has Boosted Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position by $371,875; Valuation Declined

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 164,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 27,675 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 192,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $42.44. About 734,264 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 123.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 2,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,840 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 1,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $151.23. About 90,421 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 115,540 shares to 158,858 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MCHI).

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 216,011 shares to 444,434 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Senior Loan Etf by 1.68 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,313 shares, and cut its stake in Cumulus Media Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank owns 82,232 shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,395 shares. Great Lakes Ltd reported 15,330 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited reported 4,220 shares stake. Tiemann Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,585 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 267,055 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 80,073 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 385,984 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Community Comml Bank Na has 912 shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 717 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 23,405 shares. Hartford Investment Company invested in 13,961 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 34,549 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 42,926 shares.

