Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Evergreen Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Point72 Asset Management LP Lowered Holding in Lam Research (LRCX) by $8.72 Million as Stock Value Rose

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 77.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 48,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 63,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $180.91. About 839,609 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 77.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 48,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,810 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, down from 61,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.41. About 4.06M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 24.03 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 294,940 shares to 453,525 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 34,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 EPS, down 35.97% or $1.91 from last year’s $5.31 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $509.77M for 13.30 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.70 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Firm holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1,187 shares. Grassi Investment Mgmt holds 7,800 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Gyroscope Capital Grp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3.49% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 3,453 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 12,893 shares. Dupont Cap Management stated it has 27,773 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Inv Counsel Inc reported 4,450 shares stake. Fincl reported 0.04% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 107,659 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 311,961 shares. Piedmont Investment Inc invested 0.1% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru has invested 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Miles Capital holds 0.39% or 2,508 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance invested in 14,162 shares or 0% of the stock.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 766,238 shares to 806,038 shares, valued at $133.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 22,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

