Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Eventide Asset Management Has Trimmed Position as Shares Declined; Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Stock Rose While Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Trimmed Its Position by $59.26 Million

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 56.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 21,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $842,000, down from 49,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $44.98. About 4.71M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 6,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 112,773 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $973.23 million, down from 119,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 5.47% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $8.68. About 804,172 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 43,200 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $24.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 10,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $26.77 million for 12.06 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 1,288 shares to 10,887 shares, valued at $648.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 11,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.