Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD Sponsored Ads (TSM) Shareholder Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.38 Million; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Holder Luxor Capital Group LP Has Trimmed Stake

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (TSM) by 30.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 34,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 78,595 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 113,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 5.35M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 26,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 11,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK TOLD US THAT IT WOULD INFORM ALL USERS WHOSE DATA WAS MISUSED IN THIS FASHION; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million; 01/05/2018 – Match Drops After Facebook Announces Dating Features — Market Mover; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 11/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Facebook CEO says his own data was shared by Cambridge Analytica; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Facebook shakes up management, launches blockchain division; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Facebook vow to change political ad rules; 12/04/2018 – Facebook makes all its money from ads, but some users are willing to pay to avoid giving others access to their data; 21/03/2018 – EU LEADERS MAY DISCUSS FACEBOOK AT THURSDAY SUMMIT: OFFICIAL

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLP) by 8.27M shares to 8.47 million shares, valued at $475.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 929,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Country Natl Bank has 1.62% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ghp Invest Advisors Inc holds 0.13% or 6,176 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 1.86 million shares. 24,885 are held by Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership. Mcf Llc owns 3,725 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Co Tn holds 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3,104 shares. Portland Counsel accumulated 26,727 shares or 2.25% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.44% or 28,029 shares. Washington Co stated it has 106,607 shares. Creative Planning holds 861,515 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Economic Planning Grp Inc Incorporated Adv has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baxter Bros owns 19,810 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Winslow Cap Ltd Liability invested in 3.50M shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Us Hlthcare Etf (IYH) by 1,564 shares to 4,748 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.