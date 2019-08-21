Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD Sponsored Ads (TSM) Share Price Declined While Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Cut Its Position by $1.38 Million; As Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Causeway Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.77 Million

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (TSM) by 30.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 34,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 78,595 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 113,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 226,464 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) by 68.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 147,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.87% . The institutional investor held 69,087 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $868,000, down from 216,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.62% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 506,337 shares traded. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 49.92% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS CFO SEES JLR EBIT IN 4%-7% RANGE BETWEEN FY19-21; 17/05/2018 – Tata Steel Is Said to Seek Loan for Bhushan Steel Asset Purchase; 24/04/2018 – MPS ENTERED BUSINESS TRANSFER PACT WITH TATA INDUSTRIES; 30/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD. CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS TO DISCONTINUE INDIGO, INDICA CAR MODELS: PAREEK; 01/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS POSTS 86% JUMP IN DOMESTIC SALES IN APRIL; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS TO REVIEW NANO MINICAR IN 2019 DUE TO CRASH NORMS; 19/04/2018 – TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD TCS.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL ATTRITION RATE INCLUDING BPS 11.8 PCT; 19/04/2018 – TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES EXEC SAYS CO SEES VERY STRONG GROWTH PROSPECTS COMING OUT OF ASIA PACIFIC IN 2018/19 FISCAL; 19/04/2018 – TATA CONSULTANCY TO GIVE ONE FREE SHARE FOR EACH HELD

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 34,821 shares to 691,848 shares, valued at $30.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 32,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49M shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Us Hlthcare Etf (IYH) by 1,564 shares to 4,748 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 33,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).