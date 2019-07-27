Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD S (TSM) Stock Rose While Miller Howard Investments Lowered Its Stake by $2.43 Million; Rk Asset Management Cut Its Position in The Boston Beer Co A (SAM) as Stock Price Rose

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Co Inc A (SAM) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 13,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,804 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37 million, down from 45,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in The Boston Beer Co Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $12.14 during the last trading session, reaching $398.5. About 445,343 shares traded or 171.36% up from the average. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 47.93% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q Rev $190.5M; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S (TSM) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 60,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.58 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.36 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 7,589 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 3,418 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt owns 10 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1,008 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.19% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 6,298 shares. First Advsr Lp invested in 10,480 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.02% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Guggenheim Capital Lc has 2,645 shares. 15,942 are owned by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 5,060 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 310 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 9,439 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 3,504 shares. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 1,384 shares.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 80,768 shares to 131,368 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.