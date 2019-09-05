Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD S (TSM) Shareholder Boston Common Asset Management Has Lowered Position; Lowes Cos (LOW) Valuation Declined While Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Decreased by $8.65 Million Its Stake

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $114.85. About 2.03M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S (TSM) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 23,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 531,092 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.75 million, down from 554,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 5.51M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.06B for 21.11 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 29,350 shares to 433,200 shares, valued at $11.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 5,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was made by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was made by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co Com (NYSE:XEC) by 13,235 shares to 49,664 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sociedad Quimica Minera De Chi (NYSE:SQM) by 11,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 484,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).