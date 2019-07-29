Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD S (TSM) Shareholder Boston Common Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake; Congress Asset Management Company Decreased Its Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Holding by $2.42 Million; Stock Value Declined

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S (TSM) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 23,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 531,092 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.75 million, down from 554,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 2.06M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (CRL) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 16,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 751,848 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.21M, down from 768,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Charles River Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 182,886 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 22.66% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 14/05/2018 – Charles River Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Will Request a Meeting With FDA to Discuss CRL’s Points; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- ANNOUNCED FDA ACKNOWLEDGED RECEIPT OF RESUBMISSION TO CRL RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH XYOSTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 09/05/2018 – Lipocine: CRL Also Identified Additional Comments That Are Not Considered Approvability Issues; 08/03/2018 Charles River Laboratories Makes Expansions to Global Biologics Infrastructure; 01/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Expands Services for Early Discovery Screening; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS REPORTS REFINANCING OF CREDIT LINES &; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: CRL IDENTIFIED 4 DEFICIENCIES

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 5,190 shares to 38,508 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 10,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CRL’s profit will be $75.57M for 22.46 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 34,498 shares to 670,208 shares, valued at $81.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asgn Inc by 8,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 79,999 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has invested 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Legal General Public Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 64,815 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). 74,819 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. 14 are held by Hudock Capital Group Inc Ltd Co. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). The California-based Inv House Lc has invested 1.5% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 4,124 shares stake. Natl Inv Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 15,562 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust & invested in 2,355 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.02% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 16,981 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 508,313 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 0% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 16 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Serv Inc has 343 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.