Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (Call) (TSM) Stock Declined While Blackrock Lowered Its Holding; Eaton Vance Management Has Boosted Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 13,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 316,733 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.37M, up from 303,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $159.76. About 508,755 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Call) (TSM) by 94.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 10.64 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 667,900 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.16M, down from 11.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 1.39 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $45.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6,778 shares to 12,030 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 25,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 473,643 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Incom.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2357.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 1.28M shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $18.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fitbit Inc by 5.76 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF).

