Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co (TSM) Holding Upped by Parsec Financial Management Inc; Capital Research Global Investors Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Has Cut by $127.06 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co (TSM) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 10,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 502,553 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.59M, up from 492,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 4.62M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 58.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 750,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.77M, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $109.41. About 135,637 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 23/04/2018 – Eyal Waldman, CEO and President of Mellanox Technologies Receives the 2018 Global Industry Leader Award; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Hldrs Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Starboard Value LP/; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 50,739 shares to 45,539 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 4,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,521 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Lp has 0.04% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 179,359 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd has 100 shares. Omni Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 635,984 shares for 8.32% of their portfolio. Toth Advisory Corp has invested 0.02% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Kennedy Management Incorporated stated it has 0.08% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Morgan Stanley owns 213,641 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 25,700 are owned by Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd. Moore Cap Mgmt LP owns 42,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc has 44,026 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 0.06% or 305,999 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 7,790 shares. Polar Asset Prns has 15,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Partners Lc has invested 0.3% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 83,000 were accumulated by Soros Fund Limited Liability Company. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 391,372 shares to 65.97M shares, valued at $3.79B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc (Reit) (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.77 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).