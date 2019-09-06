Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co LTD (TSM) Share Value Declined While Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Has Cut Stake; Legacy Capital Partners Has Increased Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position by $363,870 as Stock Value Rose

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Ltd (TSM) by 97.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A sold 39,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 855 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 39,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 4.08M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,087 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, up from 36,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Estates New York accumulated 131,340 shares or 2.4% of the stock. Northside Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 24,485 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Glenview Savings Bank Dept has invested 5.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 1.35% stake. Acr Alpine Cap Research Ltd Liability holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 120.32M shares. Old Natl Retail Bank In has 1.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc has 0.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atria Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.79% or 158,186 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust has 17,656 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Bloom Tree Prtnrs Limited reported 7.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coastline Tru owns 76,371 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 2.14M shares or 5.47% of its portfolio. Allen Hldg New York invested in 3,344 shares or 0.07% of the stock. West Coast Ltd Co invested in 12,369 shares. Lee Danner And Bass Inc owns 108,449 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53M and $214.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

