Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) Stock Price Declined While Capital International LTD Cut Its Holding by $753,360; As Crown Castle International (CCI) Share Price Rose, Btr Capital Management Has Decreased by $1.02 Million Its Holding

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle International (CCI) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 7,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 103,204 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, down from 111,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.67. About 1.86 million shares traded or 3.67% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 18,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 372,442 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26 million, down from 391,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 4.26 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (NYSE:CCI) by 7,200 shares to 103,300 shares, valued at $13.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tealwood Asset Mgmt owns 32,860 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1,776 shares. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 5,875 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Hengehold Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 22,335 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Ironsides Asset Advsr Limited owns 0.58% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 13,952 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,443 shares. 28.67 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Allsquare Wealth Limited Co holds 170 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moody Bancorp Division has invested 0.23% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). First Citizens Bankshares, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,091 shares. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx, Texas-based fund reported 51,074 shares. 1,884 are held by Sunbelt Secs. Daiwa Secs Group Inc reported 0.21% stake. Moreover, Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.1% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).