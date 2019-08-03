Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) Holder Capital World Investors Has Cut Stake by $12.91 Million as Share Price Declined; Mount Lucas Management LP Upped Phillips 66 (PSX) Position

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 15,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 96,208 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.16M, up from 80,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 2.02 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 2.58M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 54.08M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323.06 million, down from 56.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 9.21 million shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video)

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 677,774 shares to 484,313 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 36,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,920 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shareholders Booked A 19% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Storm threat closes Phillips 66 Louisiana refinery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 0.4% or 356,200 shares. Cushing Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 77,335 were accumulated by Lincoln Limited Co. 4,426 are held by Lvm Cap Mngmt Mi. Moreover, Notis has 0.11% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Asset Management One Company reported 226,949 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Lc reported 0.02% stake. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 18 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 4,186 shares. Roberts Glore Il has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas owns 33,604 shares. Moreover, Shine Advisory has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Capital Advisors Limited Lc has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation has invested 0.31% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Investment holds 10,935 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Applied Materials: Buying Some Japanese Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Advanced Micro Devices: Playing for Scale – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.16 million shares to 18.46 million shares, valued at $1.31 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 2.13M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Endava Plc A Adr.