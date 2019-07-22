Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) Holder Capital International LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake; White Pine Capital Lowered Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Position by $315,330

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 18,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,442 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26 million, down from 391,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 11.44 million shares traded or 28.62% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 13,710 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 27,430 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656,000, down from 41,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $23.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 22, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BHBK News: 16/05/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Blue Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHBK); 21/03/2018 Blue Hills Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 27c; 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Blue Hills Banc; 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Drops 3.5%, Biggest Move of 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold BHBK shares while 27 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 12.70 million shares or 2.53% less from 13.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 19,026 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 147,527 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) for 16,507 shares. Td Asset holds 0% or 40,997 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Management Company reported 23,786 shares. Natixis stated it has 298,633 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase owns 38,502 shares. Berkley W R holds 0.85% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) or 154,966 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 557,931 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 466,544 shares. Highland Cap Management LP invested in 0.05% or 33,885 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Company holds 94,344 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 171,119 shares. Washington-based Parametric Assoc Lc has invested 0% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $1.45 million activity. $67,200 worth of Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) was sold by Kivlehan Jim on Wednesday, February 13. Smith Scott sold $69,390 worth of Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) on Thursday, January 24.

More notable recent Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on November 21, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Belmont Savings takes an unusual path to growth: Staying put – Boston Business Journal” published on August 07, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Independent Bank Corp (Mass) (INDB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – January 28, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Corp. and Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Report Receipt of Regulatory Approvals and Anticipated Closing Date – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 47,100 shares to 186,010 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) by 133,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,815 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).