Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) Holder Capital International LTD Has Lowered Its Stake; Clearbridge Investments Increased Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Position by $1.63 Million

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 10,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 361,662 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.17 million, down from 372,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 9.47 million shares traded or 49.10% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 44,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.71M, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.05. About 1.55M shares traded or 20.81% up from the average. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.69, EST. $1.54; 23/04/2018 – ARCH CREDIT RISK IN UNDERWRITING SERVICES PACT W/MUNICH RE; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin as Chief Financial Officer, Effective May 25; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $88.55 PER COMMON SHARE FOR AGGREGATE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $502.5 MLN; 14/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FRANÇOIS MORIN EVP & CFO; 09/03/2018 – ACGL, ADSW to Trade, VNRX to Price: Equity Capital Markets

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 701,744 shares to 20.08M shares, valued at $1.14 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 91,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Scotland Group Plc (NYSE:RBS).

