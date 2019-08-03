Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) Holder Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.82 Million; Consolidated Investment Group Raised Equinix (EQIX) Stake by $1.04 Million; Market Value Rose

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $524.09. About 542,762 shares traded or 45.66% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 95,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 4.44M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.13 million, down from 4.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 9.21M shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (Dba Wabtec Corp) (NYSE:WAB) by 130,136 shares to 725,535 shares, valued at $53.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Plc Adr (NYSE:PUK) by 81,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Park Avenue Llc holds 1,497 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 4,871 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd has 0.02% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,925 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 12,596 shares. Shell Asset has 13,678 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,856 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp reported 31,306 shares. Moreover, Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Capwealth Advsr Ltd Co holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 39,202 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 37 shares. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.56% or 175,502 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 4,189 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corporation invested in 0.11% or 63,741 shares.