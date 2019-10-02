Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Ad (TSM) Stock Declined While Todd Asset Management Has Raised Stake; First Washington Trimmed Holding in Cray (CRAY) by $9.23 Million

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 263,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 371 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13,000, down from 264,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 44.63% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500.

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Ad (TSM) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 53,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 517,841 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.28M, up from 463,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Ad for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $46.47. About 2.91M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 earnings per share, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $202.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 264,270 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 74,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0.01% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). First Washington Corporation accumulated 371 shares. 4.44M are held by Vanguard. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 2.02M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 163,745 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 5.97 million shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 7,091 shares. Kellner Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 1.7% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 107,170 shares. 25,680 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Intl Gp holds 30,653 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Serv Grp stated it has 4,929 shares. Sit Investment Associates holds 0.05% or 48,525 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 16,861 shares. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Co stated it has 0.1% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY).

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pultegroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 174,933 shares to 952,954 shares, valued at $30.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 18,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,690 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX).